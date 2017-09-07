The Genius of Play™ Launches Spanish-Language Website for Families

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Genius of Play, a national movement to raise awareness about play’s critical role in child development and encourage more play in children’s lives, today announced the launch of a new Spanish-language website filled with play ideas and expert tips for Hispanic parents and caregivers.

“Hispanics are the nation’s fastest growing ethnic group, encompassing 59 million people – about 75% of which are either bilingual or mainly use Spanish. Creating a Spanish-language website filled with research-based facts, advice from the leading play and child development experts, and 100+ play ideas was a natural progression for The Genius of Play movement,” explains Anna Yudina, director of marketing initiatives at The Toy Association, the group that spearheads The Genius of Play.

“Our goal is to provide Hispanic families with information and play ideas to facilitate learning and development in their children,” adds Yudina. “Different types of play help kids build and strengthen important developmental skills, including cognitive, social, emotional, creative, communication, and physical abilities. Hispanic parents – as well as grandparents and other caregivers – will greatly benefit from the Spanish version of The Genius of Play’s website.”

Elvalordejugar.org will be regularly updated with new content, including articles, toy features, and advice columns from play ambassadors who are experts in the fields of child development, psychology, pediatrics, education, and more.

To coincide with the website’s launch and further raise awareness about the benefits of play among Hispanic parents, The Genius of Play public service announcements (PSAs) will run on Spanish-language TV stations across the country. In addition, several Hispanic influencers will create exclusive content for the website and act as The Genius of Play ambassadors by spreading the word to their online audiences.

The Spanish-language website can be accessed at Elvalordejugar.org, TheGeniusOfPlay.org/es, or by visiting The Genius of Play website and switching the language option to Spanish.

About The Genius of Play™

The Genius of Play is a national movement to raise awareness of play’s vital role in child development, spearheaded by The Toy Association. Deeply rooted in research and facts, The Genius of Play is a leading resource on the physical, cognitive, social and emotional benefits of play that serve children throughout their lives. The Genius of Play enables today’s busy parents and caretakers to use the power of play to help raise a happier, healthier, and more productive next generation. Visit TheGeniusOfPlay.org for easily accessible play ideas and tips, expert advice and other play resources. It’s More Than Play!

