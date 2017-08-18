The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (Nasdaq: HABT) Teams Up with No Kid Hungry – Kicks off Fundraiser by Ringing The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

What:

The Habit Burger Grill (Nasdaq:HABT) has teamed up with No Kid Hungry to help kids across America who struggle with hunger.

To kick off the month long fundraising campaign, Matt Hood, Chief Marketing Officer of Habit Restaurants, Inc. and No Kid Hungry staff will ring the closing bell.

The Habit hopes to raise more than $400,000 to provide more than 4 million meals to kids in need. One in six kids in the U.S. struggle with hunger. From August 21 – September 30 Habit Burger Grill guests who donate $2 or more to No Kid Hungry will receive a certificate good for a free charburger with cheese, to be redeemed on a return visit.

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:

Monday, August 21, 2017 – 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

About The Habits Restaurants, Inc.

The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, made-to-order chargrilled burgers and sandwiches featuring USDA choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh made-to-order salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The Habit was named the “best tasting burger in America” in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America’s leading consumer magazines. The first Habit opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969. The Habit has since grown to over 190 restaurants in 10 states throughout California, Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, Nevada, Washington and Maryland as well as two international locations.

About No Kid Hungry:

No child should go hungry in America, but 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. Using proven, practical solutions, No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger today by ensuring that kids start the day with a nutritious breakfast, eat healthy summer meals, and families learn the skills they need to shop and cook on a budget. When we all work together, we can make sure kids get the healthy food they need. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of national anti-hunger organization Share Our Strength. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today’s global capital markets. As the creator of the world’s first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world’s securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

