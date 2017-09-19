The hCG Diet Plan Remains Popular Despite Safety Concerns

Breaking News
Phoenix, AZ, Sept. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The hCG diet plan has remained steadily popular for years through the ingestion of tablets, drops or daily injections. Despite its popularity, accessing accurate information regarding how to implement the hCG diet is a struggle. Very few clinics offer safe and regulated hCG products along with programs that are administrated under medical supervision. As a result, many are purchasing unregulated products online and are inaccurately dosing themselves, which can lead to some serious health problems. In fact, any hCG that is bought over-the-counter or from outside of the United States is federally illegal. The FDA seeks to ensure that hCG is only prescribed at the hands of certified physicians who can ensure that the treatment is being administered properly. hCG is a hormone that is often used as a fertility treatment, however; the hCG diet plan differs greatly, by dictating a dangerously low 500-calorie per day eating regimen. hCG is purported to lead to the removal of excess fat from the body’s stored fat reserves, while the low-calorie diet does the rest.

Associated by many in the weight loss field with accelerated weight loss, the hCG diet has its origins in the 1950s when Dr. Albert Simeons created the hCG protocol for obese patients. Though his version continues to be the foundation of the current hCG diet, the protocol itself has changed numerous times with evolving medical standards and practices. For instance, most of today’s weight loss experts, such as the team at Diet Doc Medical Weight Loss would not recommend a 500-calorie starvation diet, since such a major caloric drop can be both harmful and counter-productive. Diet Doc offers reasonable 800-1200 calorie programs that are customized to suit the weight loss goals and nutritional needs each patient. In addition, Diet Doc’s team of certified doctors, nutritionists and coaches offer a bevy of FDA compounded medications that have been formulated in-house (not overseas) for emotional eating and metabolic support, reductions in cravings, carb control and appetite suppression.

 

New patients can have effective weight loss medications shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available six days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients. Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.hcgdietdoc.com/ to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

 

