The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 17, 2017 (NAK)

NEW YORK, April 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEMKT:NAK) who purchased shares between September 16, 2013 and February 14, 2017. The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Pebble Project carries a negative net present value; (ii) the Pebble Project is not commercially viable; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial statements, as well as Defendants’ statements about Northern Dynasty’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders have until April 17, 2017 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

Shareholders have until April 17, 2017 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

