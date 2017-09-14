The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Zillow Group, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 23, 2017 (Z)

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) who purchased shares between February 12, 2016 and August 8, 2017 . The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) Zillow’s co-marketing program did not comply with the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act; and (2) as a result, Zillow’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders have until October 23, 2017 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899

