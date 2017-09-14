The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Endo International plc Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 17, 2017 (ENDP)

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) who purchased shares between November 30, 2012 and July 6, 2017 . The action, which was filed in the USDC for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information regarding the Company’s branded pharmaceutical Opana. In particular, the complaint alleges that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Reformulated Opana was not resistant to crushing; (2) Reformulated Opana was not abuse-deterrent and its use carried an inherent risk of abuse by grinding, snorting, or injecting; (3) Reformulated Opana was contributing to an opioid public health crisis; and (4) Endo would ultimately remove Reformulated Opana from the market.

Shareholders have until October 17, 2017 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sbm/endo-international-plc?wire=3.

