The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 18, 2017 (CMG)

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) who purchased shares between February 5, 2016 and July 19, 2017 . The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (i) Chipotle’s purported improvements in its restaurants’ food safety policies were inadequate; (ii) accordingly, Chipotle’s quality controls were still not in compliance with applicable consumer and workplace safety regulations; (iii) in turn, Chipotle’s quality controls remained inadequate to safeguard consumer and employee health; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Chipotle’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders have until September 18, 2017 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sb/chipotle-mexican-grill-inc?wire=3.

