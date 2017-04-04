The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 14, 2017

NEW YORK, April 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) who purchased shares between March 14, 2014 and February 7, 2017. The action, which was filed in United States District Court for the District of Utah, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (i) the Company’s BabyCare Ltd. subsidiary had engaged in improper reimbursement practices in China; (ii) these practices constituted violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act; (iii) as such, the Company’s China revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and unlikely to be sustainable; (iv) the foregoing conduct was likely to subject the Company to significant regulatory scrutiny; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, USANA’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On February 7, 2017, post-market, USANA disclosed that “[t]he Company is voluntarily conducting an internal investigation of its China operations, BabyCare Ltd. The investigation focuses on compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act . . . and certain conduct and policies at BabyCare, including BabyCare’s expense reimbursement policies.” Upon this news, shares of USANA were down more than 10% on intraday trading on February 8, 2017.

Shareholders have until April 14, 2017 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit www.kleinstocklaw.com.

