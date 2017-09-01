The Lithuanian subsidiaries of OEG have merged

The merger of OEG’s Lithuanian subsidiaries, Olympic Casino Group Baltija UAB and Orakulas UAB has been completed. During the course of the merger Orakulas UAB merged with Olympic Casino Group Baltija UAB. The aim of the merger was the adjustment of the group’s structure.

The merger of the subsidiaries has no direct influence on the economic activities of OEG Group. The members of the management and supervisory boards of OEG have no personal interest in the transaction.

