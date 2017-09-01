The Lithuanian subsidiaries of OEG have merged

The merger of OEG’s Lithuanian subsidiaries, Olympic Casino Group Baltija UAB and Orakulas UAB has been completed. During the course of the merger Orakulas UAB merged with Olympic Casino Group Baltija UAB. The aim of the merger was the adjustment of the group’s structure.
The merger of the subsidiaries has no direct influence on the economic activities of OEG Group. The members of the management and supervisory boards of OEG have no personal interest in the transaction.
Madis Jääger
CEO
Olympic Entertainment Group AS
Tel + 372 667 1250
E-mail [email protected]
http://www.olympic-casino.com
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- G4S plc UK DK : G4S Custodial & Detention Services (UK) Statement regarding Brook House Immigration Removal Centre (IRC) - September 1, 2017
- KBC Group: 1H2017 half-year report of KBC IFIMA - September 1, 2017
- Valmet’s financial information in 2018 - September 1, 2017