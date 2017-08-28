The observation status of Pallas Group AB is removed (239/17)

On June 30, 2017, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided that the shares in Pallas Group AB were to receive observation status with reference to a press release published by the company on June 28, 2017 with information that the company had signed an agreement to acquire Smart Energy Sweden Fuels AB, subject to approval by an extraordinary general meeting.

On August 25, 2017, the company published a press release with information regarding that the company has decided to terminate the transaction regarding Smart Energy Sweden Fuels AB with immediate effect.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares in Pallas Group AB (PALS B, ISIN code SE0003329994, order book ID 76786) shall be removed with effect as of today, August 28, 2017.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Caroline Folke or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.