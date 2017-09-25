The Options Industry Council to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

ADVISORY, Sept. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

What:

The Options Industry Council (OIC), an industry resource funded by OCC, the world’s largest equity derivatives clearing organization, and the U.S. options exchanges, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

In honor of the OIC’s 25th anniversary of providing free and unbiased educational content for investors, financial advisors and institutions, John P. Davidson, OCC President & COO, will make brief remarks, and Mary Savoie, OCC First Vice President, Industry Services, and OIC Executive Director, will ring the Closing Bell.

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:

Tuesday, September 26, 2017 – 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

About Options Clearing Corporation

OCC is the world’s largest equity derivatives clearing organization and the foundation for secure markets. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named 2016 Clearinghouse of the Year – The Americas by FOW Magazine and 2016 Clearinghouse of the Year by Global Investor/ISF Magazine, OCC now provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, security futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

About Options Industry Council

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, OIC is an industry resource funded by OCC, the world’s largest equity derivatives clearing organization, and the U.S. options exchanges. Its mission is to provide free and unbiased education to retail investors, financial advisors and institutions about the benefits and risks of exchange-listed options. Managed by OCC, OIC offers education which includes webinars, podcasts, videos, seminars, self-directed online courses, mobile tools, and live help. OIC’s Roundtable is the independent governing body of the Council and is comprised of representatives from the exchanges, member brokerage firms and OCC. For more information on the educational services OIC provides for investors, visit www.OptionsEducation.org.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today’s global capital markets. As the creator of the world’s first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world’s securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

