The Patrick Cudahy® Pack House Brings More Bacon to Lambeau Field

Sept. 05, 2017

CUDAHY, Wis., Sept. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Patrick Cudahy®, The Official Bacon of the Green Bay Packers, is excited to bring its Sweet Apple-Wood Smoked Flavor back to fans at Lambeau Field this season. The Pack House features delicious bacon-centric recipes created with a variety of all-natural and sweet apple-wood smoked bacon, and is offering fans new flavors this season.

Featured on this year’s Pack House menu is the Bacon Pack and Cheese, a bowl of house-made macaroni and cheese covered in two strips of Patrick Cudahy Thick Sliced Double Smoked Bacon and three types of cheese. Wisconsinites will also love the Bacon Blitz Bread, which packs a whopping 16 strips of Patrick Cudahy Sweet Apple-Wood Smoked Bacon wrapped around a cheese curd-stuffed pretzel baguette. Fans can also try the flavor-loaded Black Forest Bacon-Dilla, a 12-inch flour tortilla stuffed with 15 strips of Patrick Cudahy Black Forest Bacon, Monterey Jack cheese, pineapple, jalapeño, and onions.

“I am really excited about the upcoming Packer season and bringing some new sweet apple-wood smoked recipes to Lambeau Field,” said Heath Barbato, Patrick Cudahy brand ambassador and Lambeau Field executive chef.

This year’s Pack House menu also brings favorites back from last season, including the Ultimate Bacon Burger, the Bacon and Cheddar Wrapped Jumbo Brat, and Bacon Crusted Cheese Curds. Packers fans can count on Patrick Cudahy to deliver a menu filled with flavor that they will love and remember.

“We are Wisconsin proud for more than 125 years, and delighted to bring the Patrick Cudahy Pack House back to Lambeau Field,” said Bud Matthews, senior vice president of the Patrick Cudahy brand at Smithfield Foods. Packers fans are going to love the new creations with our signature sweet apple-wood smoked bacon.”

Patrick Cudahy Brand Ambassador and Packers Executive Chef Heath Barbato, one of the most notable chefs in Wisconsin, believes in the Patrick Cudahy tradition of bringing families quality, one-of-a-kind sweet apple-wood smoked flavor. Chef Barbato created the Pack House menu to ensure each item brings out the flavor-rich Patrick Cudahy taste.

The Patrick Cudahy Pack House will be open for business at Lambeau Field on game days during the 2017-2018 season. Fans can find the concession stand on the lower concourse outside section 124, and can also recreate their favorite menu items at home by visiting the Recipes page at PatrickCudahy.com/recipes.

For more information about Patrick Cudahy, please visit www.patrickcudahy.com or www.Facebook.com/PatrickCudahyMeats.

Patrick Cudahy is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Patrick Cudahy
For more than 125 years, families throughout the Midwest have known the name Patrick Cudahy as one they can count on for quality, value, and for the unmistakable flavor of Sweet Apple Wood. Our product line includes fully cooked and traditional bacon, bacon pieces and toppings, dry sausage, pepperoni, ham, deli, and sliced meats.

About Smithfield Foods
Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield, Eckrich, Nathan’s Famous, Farmland, Armour, John Morrell, Cook’s, Kretschmar, Gwaltney, Curly’s, Margherita, Carando, Healthy Ones, Krakus, Morliny and Berlinki. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com.

