The principal owners of C-RAB AB state their definite support for and confidence in Chairman Lars Nyberg

7 mins ago

”Ever since he entered C-RAD as Chairman, Lars Nyberg has had a central role and made decisive contributions to the company’s successful development. His solid experience from international business at the highest level, together with extraordinary acumen, has helped us build a platform for continued success,” says Per Hamberg, speaking for his family and three additional major C-Rad shareholders, who combine for 30.57 percent of equity and 40.12 percent of voting interest.

 

”We also want to state our full confidence in and support for Lars Nyberg through the legal proceedings,” adds Per Hamberg.

 

The other major shareholders who declare their support are Olle Stenfors, Lars Kling and Lennart Ågren, through Svea Ekonomi.

 

C-RAD’s business is to develop and sell cutting-edge solutions for patient positioning within radiation therapy globally. C-RADs solutions ensure exceptionally high precision, safety and efficiency, helping to cure more cancer patients and improve their quality of life.

The company is going through an extensive growth period, which requires the board to have both commercial and international competence, as well as strategic skills to cover global adherence in the medical markets with rapidly changing technology. 

Lars Nyberg brings valuable competence and experience to the board, thanks to his long and successful career both within Sweden and internationally.  

Lars was during 2007-2013 President and CEO at TeliaSonera AB. 1995-2003 Chairman of the Board and CEO of the US-based IT company NCR Corp (NYSE:NCR). He continued as Chairman of the Board until 2005. Lars has held several managerial positions in Philips and he was a member of the Philips Group Management Committee. Elected in 2003, Lars is President for Entrust Datacard. Previously, Chairman of Autoliv, Micronic, IBS and Cashguard and part of the Board for Sandvik and Snap-On tools in the United States.

 

 

