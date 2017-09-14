The Walking Company Donates Shoes & Apparel to Hurricane Harvey Relief Effort

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Walking Company Holdings, Inc., leading specialty retailer of comfort footwear, together with subsidiaries FootSmart.com and Big Dog Sportswear announced today the fulfilment of a commitment to donate 6,000 pairs of shoes (approximate retail value of $500,000) and 1,000 t-shirts and sweatshirts to United Way of Greater Houston in support of recovery efforts for communities affected by Hurricane Harvey.

“As a company that has a long-standing tradition of giving back to our local communities, we are dedicated to assisting those impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Harvey,” said Lee Cox, president at The Walking Company. “We are proud to fulfill our pledge to support Houston-area residents and literally help them get back on their feet as they begin to recover and rebuild.”

Following the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, on September 8th The Walking Company and FootSmart.com announced they would donate one pair of shoes with every regular-priced purchase to meet the pledge of 5,000 pairs from The Walking Company and 1,000 pairs from FootSmart.com. Shoes were sold exclusively in The Walking Company’s 215+ locations nationwide and online at www.thewalkingcompany.com and www.footsmart.com. Big Dogs donations were raised with any purchase of $75 or more on www.bigdogs.com.

ABOUT THE WALKING COMPANY

The Walking Company is the leading national specialty retailer of high-quality, technically designed comfort footwear and accessories, and offers a selection of premium comfort brands including ABEO®, Dansko®, ECCO®, Taos®, and more. The Walking Company operates over 215 stores in premium malls across the nation and the company’s website at www.thewalkingcompany.com.

ABOUT FOOTSMART

Since 2016, FootSmart.com has been a part of The Walking Company Holdings, Inc. One of the largest online retailers of foot and lower body healthcare products, FootSmart.com is an authoritative resource of the best wellness solutions designed specifically to treat and prevent common ailments of the feet, legs, knees and back. Among its top comfort brands are Easy Spirit®, Clarks®, Merrell®, ABEO®, and many more offered online at FootSmart.com.

ABOUT BIG DOGS

Big Dog Sportswear® produces high-quality, reasonably priced active wear and accessories for men, women, and children of all ages. Created at its headquarters in Santa Barbara, California, Big Dogs’ collection of graphic tees, lifestyle apparel and accessories reflects the activities and sports popular in California and across the country. Based on the recipe “Quality-Value-Fun,” Big Dogs’ unique products are exclusively available at Big Dogs retail locations and online at www.bigdogs.com.

