The Warranty Group Introduces Product Protection Cover for Online Shopping

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Warranty Group, a leading global provider of warranty solutions and underwriting services, has launched a repair and replace programme for appliances and technology devices sold via the online platform eBay. Under the Product Protection Insurance, consumers can choose from two cover terms that can range between six months to six years’ coverage for electrical and mechanical breakdown on eligible items. This includes items purchased from domestic or international sellers. Coverage also includes accidental damage on certain products.

“We are pleased to offer this new benefit, and affirm our commitment to the consumers,” says David Steny, Senior Business Development for The Warranty Group. “We wanted to increase the value and reduce the risk of shopping online,” he added.

The electronic and mechanical breakdown with accidental damage cover, and the future inclusion of eligible used and refurbished products, are a value-add to shoppers who buy on eBay. While the programme only covers appliances and technology devices, this will be expanded to include other commodities such as auto parts and accessories in the coming months.

“Customers’ convenience and peace of mind are our key priorities when we launched this programme,” added Hemaka Perera, Southeast Asia Director for The Warranty Group. “We are thrilled that initial feedback shared by customers on the platform have been largely positive.”

Customers can lodge a claim online or by calling 1300 131 307, and have the breakdown verified by the team. Valid claims will be repaired or replaced.

This new offering is part of The Warranty Group’s strategy to showcase its capabilities in working with online retailers to reduce online shopping risks and increase overall customer value and experience.

About The Warranty Group

