The Warranty Group Introduces Product Protection Cover for Online Shopping

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 8 mins ago

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Warranty Group, a leading global provider of warranty solutions and underwriting services, has launched a repair and replace programme for appliances and technology devices sold via the online platform eBay. Under the Product Protection Insurance, consumers can choose from two cover terms that can range between six months to six years’ coverage for electrical and mechanical breakdown on eligible items. This includes items purchased from domestic or international sellers. Coverage also includes accidental damage on certain products.

“We are pleased to offer this new benefit, and affirm our commitment to the consumers,” says David Steny, Senior Business Development for The Warranty Group. “We wanted to increase the value and reduce the risk of shopping online,” he added.

The electronic and mechanical breakdown with accidental damage cover, and the future inclusion of eligible used and refurbished products, are a value-add to shoppers who buy on eBay. While the programme only covers appliances and technology devices, this will be expanded to include other commodities such as auto parts and accessories in the coming months.

“Customers’ convenience and peace of mind are our key priorities when we launched this programme,” added Hemaka Perera, Southeast Asia Director for The Warranty Group. “We are thrilled that initial feedback shared by customers on the platform have been largely positive.”

Customers can lodge a claim online or by calling 1300 131 307, and have the breakdown verified by the team. Valid claims will be repaired or replaced.

This new offering is part of The Warranty Group’s strategy to showcase its capabilities in working with online retailers to reduce online shopping risks and increase overall customer value and experience.

About The Warranty Group

Celebrating more than 50 years of industry leadership, The Warranty Group is one of the world’s premier global providers of warranty solutions and related benefits, with operations in more than 50 countries and nearly 1,600 employees. With Virginia Surety Company and London General Insurance as our wholly-owned insurance companies, The Warranty Group is a single-source solution that provides underwriting, claims administration, and marketing expertise to some of the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors, and retailers of consumer goods including automobiles, homes, consumer appliances, electronics, and furniture, as well as specialty insurance products and services for financial institutions.

For more information, visit www.thewarrantygroup.com.

CONTACT: For media enquiries, please contact:

The Warranty Group
Kelley O’Toole (corporate)
Director, Corporate Marketing and Communications
Email: kelley.o'[email protected] 
Tel: (+1) 312 356 3050

Christina Aureus (local)
Brand and Content Manager, APAC
Email: [email protected]
Tel: (+65) 6816 2857
