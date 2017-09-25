Breaking News
Thinfilm Launches NFC Scanner App for iPhones as Apple Extends NFC Functionality Beyond Payments with Release of iOS 11

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 16 mins ago

Brands can now leverage NFC to engage directly with iPhone users
and generate high-quality traffic from digitized ‘smart’ products

OSLO, Norway, September 25, 2017 – Thinfilm Electronics ASA (“Thinfilm”) (OSE: THIN) (OTCQX: TFECY), a global leader in NFC (near-field communication) mobile marketing and smart product solutions, today announced the availability of its new NFC scanner app for iPhone users. With the release of iOS 11, Apple has extended the iPhone’s NFC capabilities beyond Apple Pay so that the devices are able to launch digital experiences from supported NFC tags. 

Thinfilm’s NFC scanner app can be downloaded to iPhone 7 and later models, directly from Apple’s App Store, by searching for ‘Thinfilm’. After installation, users simply open the app and tap on NFC-enabled products and packages to view mobile web content, which can be targeted and based on item-level precision, on their iPhones. The app enables users to view their scan history and locations, select favorites, apply filters, and more. Brands that have an existing iOS app can simply integrate the Thinfilm SDK (software developer kit) to create compelling user experiences initiated through NFC technology.

Brands can also leverage Thinfilm’s cloud-based CNECT(TM) platform to configure NFC tags, create and manage mobile marketing campaigns, and derive insights from the tapping behavior of their mobile consumers, across iPhone, Android, and Windows platforms.

Thinfilm provides a range of NFC solutions to meet the needs of customers. For app-free tap-and-launch functionality (currently limited to Android and Windows), Thinfilm’s printed-dopant polysilicon (PDPS) tags provide the fastest read speed, flexibility, and shock tolerance. When customers require in-app iPhone support, Thinfilm also provides conventional tags that are fully integrated with Thinfilm’s powerful CNECT platform.

“With the release of iOS 11 for the iPhone, NFC enters a new era,” said Christian Delay, SVP Strategic Marketing & GM Software Platforms for Thinfilm. “This is an exciting milestone for brands and consumers, and we’re excited to continue delivering compelling NFC solutions – combining physical and digital elements – to partners and customers.”    

About Thin Film Electronics ASA

Thinfilm is a global leader in NFC mobile marketing and smart-packaging solutions using printed electronics technology. The Company creates printed tags, labels, and systems that include memory, sensors, displays, and wireless communication – all at a cost-per-function unmatched by conventional electronic technologies.

Thinfilm offers end-to-end mobile marketing solutions that feature hardware, label/packaging integration services, and comprehensive cloud-based management, reporting and analytics. Collectively, these components deliver a powerful 1-to-1 digital marketing platform through which brands of all sizes can connect directly with consumers, all with the simple tap of a smartphone. The resulting disintermediation of search engines, online marketplaces, and social platforms empowers brands to control messaging, enhance consumer dialogue, build loyalty, increase engagement, and drive sales.

Thinfilm’s roadmap integrates technology from a strong and growing ecosystem of partners to bring intelligence to everyday, disposable items. Its mission is to effectively extend the traditional boundaries of the Internet of Things to fuel the Internet of Everything.

Thin Film Electronics ASA is a publicly listed company in Norway with global headquarters in Oslo, Norway; US headquarters in San Jose, California; and offices in Linköping, Sweden; San Francisco; London; and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.thinfilm.no.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act).

For more information on Thinfilm please contact:

Bill Cummings
SVP Corporate Communications
Thin Film Electronics ASA
+1 408 503 7312
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
