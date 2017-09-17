ST. LOUIS (Reuters) – Protests were to resume in St. Louis on Sunday in the wake of the acquittal of a white former policeman in the fatal shooting of a black man, after a second night of sporadic violence between a small group of demonstrators and riot police.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Iran’s Khamenei warns U.S. against ‘wrong move’ on nuclear deal - September 17, 2017
- Third day of protests set over police acquittal in St. Louis - September 17, 2017
- Hamas says ready to hand Gaza to a Palestinian unity government - September 17, 2017