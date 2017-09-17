ST. LOUIS (Reuters) – A third day of protests started peacefully in St. Louis on Sunday after violent clashes between police and demonstrators the previous two nights over the acquittal of a white former police officer in the 2011 fatal shooting of a black man.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Cohen, close Trump business adviser, to testify in Senate on Tuesday - September 17, 2017
- Third St. Louis protest of police acquittal begins peacefully - September 17, 2017
- Weary Caribbean eyes second hurricane as many weeks - September 17, 2017