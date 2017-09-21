This is a Test From GlobeNewswire

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This is test from GlobeNewswire. Readers are advised to disregard.

TESTING — TESTING — TESTING — TESTING — TESTING — TESTING — TESTING — TESTING –

-END-

CONTACT:

Karen Yu

Director, GlobeNewswire Product Management

Direct: +1 310 258 6917

Mobile: +1 626 389 7427

or

Magali Rolandez

Senior Manager, Media Relations/Content Distribution Europe

Direct: +44 (0) 203 753 2215

Mobile: +44 (0) 7785 619 539