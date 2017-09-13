THL Credit Raises $613 Million Collateralized Loan Obligation

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — THL Credit Advisors LLC (“THL Credit”) today announced that it has closed on a $613 million collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”), led by Morgan Stanley. THL Credit together with its affiliates has now closed thirteen 2.0 CLOs totaling $7.1 billion in issuance since December 2012.

“We continue to be delighted with the performance of our CLO business,” said Chris Flynn, Co-CEO of THL Credit. “2017 has been our strongest year in terms of issuance, and demonstrative of THL Credit’s deep expertise and relationships in this space.”

“Today’s closing shows that THL Credit continues to be a leading CLO manager. It is our third deal with Morgan Stanley, and once again they were an excellent partner in this transaction,” said Michael A. Herzig, Managing Director of THL Credit. “They continue to provide differentiated structuring and syndication in the CLO space. We look forward to working with them again in the future.”

About THL Credit Advisors LLC

THL Credit is an alternative credit investment manager for both direct lending and broadly syndicated investments through public and private vehicles, collateralized loan obligations, separately managed accounts and co-mingled funds. THL Credit maintains a variety of advisory and sub-advisory relationships across its investment platforms, including THL Credit, Inc. (Nasdaq:TCRD), a publicly traded business development company, and THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF), a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect various assumptions by the Company concerning anticipated results and are not guarantees of future performance. The accuracy of such statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that, in some ways, are beyond management’s control, including the factors described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

