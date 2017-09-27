Thousands evacuated in Ukraine as ammunition depot explodes

KIEV (Reuters) – Massive explosions and a blaze at a military ammunition depot in central Ukraine forced authorities to evacuate 24,000 people and close airspace over the region, officials said on Wednesday.
