HONG KONG (Reuters) – Thousands of people took to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday to protest against the jailing of three young democracy activists, with many questioning the independence of the Chinese-ruled city’s judiciary.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Police say cannot rule out that suspect in Barcelona attacks may have crossed to France - August 20, 2017
- Thousands protest in Hong Kong over jailing of democracy activists - August 20, 2017
- Police says one man still sought after Barcelona attacks - August 20, 2017