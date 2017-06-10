BERLIN (Reuters) – Three male passengers were detained on Saturday evening in Cologne, Germany after their easyJet flight from Ljubljana, Slovenia to London made an unscheduled landing there, Cologne police said in a statement.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Sessions says he will discuss Comey with U.S. Senate panel - June 10, 2017
- Three men detained after unscheduled easyJet landing in Cologne - June 10, 2017
- UK’s May seals deal to prop up government, but loses key aides - June 10, 2017