ThromboGenics NV : ThromboGenics Successfully Introduces New ‘Already-Diluted’ Formulation of JETREA® (ocriplasmin) in the US

Leuven, Belgium, 28th September, 2017 – ThromboGenics NV (Euronext Brussels: THR), a biotechnology company developing novel treatments for retinal disorders, with a focus on diabetic eye disease, today announced that it has successfully introduced a new ‘Already-Diluted’ formulation of JETREA® in the US. The new formulation is designed to eliminate the preparatory dilution steps before injection. At the point of administration into the eye, the strength, potency, composition and pharmaceutical form of the already-diluted formulation remain identical to the currently available formulation after dilution.

JETREA® is the first and only pharmacological treatment for symptomatic vitreomacular adhesion (VMA) in the US and vitreomacular traction (VMT) in Europe and elsewhere in the world. VMA and VMT are age-related progressive, sight-threatening conditions that may lead to visual distortion, decreased visual acuity and central blindness. It has been approved in 54 countries worldwide. The product which was first introduced in 2013 has so far been used to treat close to 30,000 patients globally.

ThromboGenics is commercializing JETREA® via its subsidiary ThromboGenics, Inc. in the US.

More information on the new Already Diluted JETREA® can be found at www.jetrea.com.

Dr. Patrik De Haes, CEO of ThromboGenics nv, said “We are delighted to launch this new ‘already-diluted’ formulation of JETREA®, which has been developed to meet physicians’ needs. With this new formulation, it will be easier and more convenient for retina physicians to use this novel pharmacological option for the treatment of patients with symptomatic vitreomacular adhesion (sVMA).”

Last week, ThromboGenics announced that it regained the full global rights to JETREA® from Alcon, a Novartis company, based on a mutual agreement that the unique characteristics of JETREA make Thrombogenics a better fit for building a sustainable long-term business. Under the terms of the agreement, ThromboGenics received a cash amount of €53.7 million and a forthcoming Novartis equity investment of €10 million in ThromboGenics capital.

Following the agreements with Alcon/Novartis, ThromboGenics has over €120 million in cash, which will be used to progress its pipeline of novel and unique disease modifying medicines for the treatment of diabetic eye disease.

About ThromboGenics

ThromboGenics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for eye disease, with a focus on diabetic eye disease. The company’s pipeline of disease modifying drug candidates is targeting the key segments of the diabetic eye disease market.

ThromboGenics is conducting a Phase IIa clinical trial evaluating multiple doses of THR-409 (ocriplasmin) to induce a total Posterior Vitreous Detachment in patients with Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy (NPDR).

ThromboGenics is conducting a Phase II clinical study evaluating THR- 317, a PLGF inhibitor for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, as a stand-alone or as a combination therapy with anti-VEGF treatments. In addition, THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which has resulted from research collaboration with Bicycle Therapeutics, and THR-687, an integrin antagonist, which was in-licensed from Galapagos, are in late stage pre-clinical development.

ThromboGenics pioneered a new drug category of pharmacological vitreolysis with JETREA® (ocriplasmin) which is now approved for the treatment of symptomatic vitreomacular traction in 54 countries worldwide.

ThromboGenics is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, and is listed on the NYSE Euronext Brussels exchange under the symbol THR. More information is available at www.thrombogenics.com

