Thunder Energies Corporation Files a New Patent Covering the Exclusive Santilli Telescope for the Detection of Antimatter Light

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla., Sept. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brian Buckley, Sales Manager of Thunder Energies Corporation, a publicly traded company with stock symbol (OTC:TNRG), announces the filing of a Patent Application covering the new Santilli telescope for the detection of antimatter light, by the corporate patent attorney. The Patent Application is entitled “Novel Optical Instruments with Concave Lenses,” U.S. serial no. 62/144,268 (conf. no. 8850), Atty Docket # TEC-0102, Inventor Dr. Ruggero Maria Santilli, with recorded, full assignment by Dr. Santilli to Thunder Energies Corporation without payment of royalties.

Dr. Santilli states: “The detection of light emitted by antimatter is creating ever increasing attention due to its scientific and industrial applications. The search for antimatter galaxies as the primordial origin of antimatter light was needed because a universe solely composed of matter should collapse due to gravitational attraction between all galaxies, as pointed out by Albert Einstein and other famous scientists. Following the failure of modified gravitational theories and the failure of the conjecture of dark energy that would accelerate the collapse of the universe (http://www.thunder-energies.com/docs/dark-matter-2015.pdf), the stability of the universe can be best achieved by admitting the existence of antimatter galaxies that also explains the very large inter-galactic distances (http://www.santilli-foundation.org/docs/pdf11.pdf).

In view of such a need for antimatter galaxies, Thunder Energies Corporation has developed basically new telescopes for the detection of antimatter light and achieved systematic detections of antimatter galaxies in the Vega and Capella regions of the night sky, which detections were subsequently confirmed by independent scientists (http://www.santilli-foundation.org/docs/reference-antimatter-galaxies.pdf). The recent initiation by our Technical Team of the search for a new Solar Corona composed by antimatter light has truly brought our Company to worldwide attention, not only for its large scientific implications, but also because the engineering on Earth of antimatter light would have important civilian and industrial applications. (http://thunder-energies.com/antimatter-light-corona.html). Hence, we look forward to increased sales of our exclusive telescopes, as well as to an increased awareness of our Company worldwide.”



