Tiger Stand Corporation, dba American Standard Wallet (ASW), announces the launching of new prepaid cards in the United States

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Standard Wallet, established in 2005, is a leading provider of innovative payout solutions and prepaid cards to consumers. ASW is a Financial Technology (FinTech) company planning to provide the prepaid cards mainly to the non-bankable and un-bankable Mexican workers presiding in the United States and the Latino community to eliminate high cash checking fees, and money order purchase fees. Prepaid cards also facilitate direct deposit and bill pay services to save consumer’s time and money.

Our company is also planning a cross-border remittance network to Mexico through the American Standard Wallet prepaid card system. This will enable millions of un-banked or self-banked Mexican-American consumers to transfer money card to card, from U.S.A. to Mexico in real time, on any technological device– including a computer or a mobile phone.

The ASW mobile platform is available for IOS (Apple), Android (Google), Windows (Microsoft).

Eventually, ASW plans to expand its card to card remittance program by launching it in the Philippines and in South Korea. After launching this program, numerous Filipinos and South Koreans currently residing in the U.S. will be able to transfer money card to card instantly and with ease.

The ASW Master cards are soon to be accepted to a growing number of 30 million merchants and at over 1 million ATM machines worldwide, or wherever a Master card is accepted. The ASW Master card is the most secure card currently in the world, as it possesses quality features such as the lock and unlock card access, and the dynamic CVV technology. The ASW Master cards have zero liability, and are FDIC insured, thus making it reliable and safer than cash. Chairman James Koh believes that this will be the revolutionary turning point of FinTech.

