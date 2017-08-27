Tillerson says U.S. will keep up ‘peaceful pressure’ on North Korea

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Sunday the firing of three ballistic missiles by North Korea this week was a provocative act but that the United States will continue to seek a peaceful resolution.
