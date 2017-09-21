Timelapse of Dancing Plant Root Wins 2017 Nikon Small World in Motion Competition

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nikon Instruments Inc. today unveiled the winners of the seventh annual Nikon Small World in Motion Photomicrography Competition, awarding First Place to Daniel von Wangenheim from the Institute of Science and Technology Austria for his time lapse video following the root tip of Arabidopsis thaliana (also known as the Thale cress). The video reflects a time lapse of 17 hours and approximately 4mm of growth. Von Wangenheim and his colleagues are studying how plants perceive and respond to gravity.

“Once we have a better understanding of the behavior of plant roots and its underlying mechanisms, we can help them grow deeper into the soil to reach water or defy gravity in upper areas of the soil to adjust their root branching angle to areas with richer nutrients,” said von Wangenheim. “One step further, this could finally help to successfully grow plants under microgravity conditions in outer space to provide food for astronauts in long-lasting missions.”

To film the growing root, von Wangenheim and his colleagues, Robert Hauschild, Matyáš Fendrych, Eva Benkova and Jiří Friml, turned a confocal microscope on its side to provide an upright position. They then placed the plant on a rotation stage, with the root between a coverslip and a block of gel and the leaves exposed to the air. They also implemented a lighting system that simulated ideal growing conditions and a day-night rhythm. As they rotated the plant, they observed how the root would bend downwards each time, sensing gravity.

“The aesthetic craftsmanship and the scientific component of this winning video are truly remarkable. Von Wangenheim and his team have really captured the essence of Nikon Small World in Motion,” said Eric Flem, Communications Manager, Nikon Instruments. “As imaging technology continues to advance, it’s videos like this and the rest of our winners that help bring the intricacies of scientific research to the public.”

While the subject of the winning video succumbs to gravity, this year’s second place video is about defying it. To capture a time lapse of a sweating fingertip, Tsutomu Tomita of Shiki, Japan, created tension amongst the subjects by showing them a video of daredevils climbing to the top of a skyscraper. Sweating is a common part of daily life, but being able to see it at a microscopic level is equally enlightening and cringe-worthy.

This year’s third place winner, Satoshi Nishimura of Shimotsuke-shi, Japan, captures another fascinating human body phenomenon with his video of leukocyte accumulations and platelet aggregations as they help heal an injury. While this video depicts the process occurring in a mouse, it provides a rare look at how the body reacts to a puncture wound and begins the healing process.

In addition to First, Second and Third prize winners, Nikon Small World in Motion recognized an additional 25 entries.

“I like to show people the beauty of our research, and this competition is a great platform to give insight into what we and other scientists are doing. Sharing this insight beyond the scientific community is very important and can also help inspire young people to explore science,” said von Wangenheim.

The 2017 judging panel includes:

Dr. Bob Goldman: Chair, Department of Cell and Molecular Biology, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

Chair, Department of Cell and Molecular Biology, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Robert Krulwich: Radio and television journalist who currently serves as a science correspondent for NPR and is a co-host of the award-winning WNYC program Radiolab.

Radio and television journalist who currently serves as a science correspondent for NPR and is a co-host of the award-winning WNYC program Radiolab. Dave Mosher: Science and technology correspondent at Business Insider with more than a decade of digital, print, video, and photo journalism experience.

Science and technology correspondent at Business Insider with more than a decade of digital, print, video, and photo journalism experience. Dr. Clare Waterman: National Institute of Health (NIH) Distinguished Investigator at the Laboratory of Cell and Tissue Morphodynamics.

National Institute of Health (NIH) Distinguished Investigator at the Laboratory of Cell and Tissue Morphodynamics. Eric Clark (Moderator): Research Coordinator and Applications Developer at the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory at Florida State University.

NIKON SMALL WORLD IN MOTION WINNERS

First Place

Dr. Daniel von Wangenheim

Institute of Science and Technology Austria, Department of Developmental and Cell Biology of Plants

Klosterneuburg, Austria

Live-tracking of a growing root tip of Arabidopsis thaliana, over a period of 17 hours

Confocal

20x

Second Place

Tsutomu Tomita & Shun Miyazaki

TIMELAPSE VISION INC.

Shiki, Japan

Perspiration on a human fingertip

Stereomicroscopy

5x – 40x

Third Place

Dr. Satoshi Nishimura

Jichi Medical University

Shimotsuke-shi, Japan

Leukocyte accumulations and platelet aggregations after endothelium injuries, in a living mouse

Two-Photon

400x

Fourth Place

Bezia Laderman

Harvard University, Department of Physics

Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA

Purified filamentous microtubules (cyan) and kinesin motor proteins (magenta) forming bundles

Fluorescence

4x

Fifth Place

Lisa Tran

University of Pennsylvania, Department of Physics

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Cholesteric liquid crystal shells encapsulating water droplets

Polarized Light

10x (objective lens magnification)

HONORABLE MENTION

Dr. Gregory Adams Jr.

National Institutes of Health (NIH)

Bethesda, Maryland, USA

Melanoma (skin-cancer) non-adhered cells under confinement expressing endoplasmic reticulum (green) and actin (red)

Confocal

2745x

Arturo Agostino

Reggio Calabria, Italy

Amoeba and Heliozoan

Differential Interference Contrast

25x (objective lens magnification)

Dr. Bernardo Cesare & Stefano Castelli

University of Padova, Department of Geosciences

Padova, Italy

Crystals of lactic and salicylic acid forming during drying a drop of a medicament used for removal of common and plantar warts

Polarized Light

10x (objective lens magnification)

Lilian Chen

Tsinghua University

Beijing, China

Migrasome formation in L929 cell

Confocal

60x

Steven G. Cook

Montgomery, Alabama, USA

Photinus pyralis (firefly) abdomen

Bioluminescence

10x (objective lens magnification)

David Davis

Mechanicsville, Virginia, USA

Enterobius vermicularis (pinworm) extracted from a patient, depositing eggs

Brightfield

40x and 100x

Dr. Ryo Egawa

Nagoya University, Graduate School of Medicine

Nagoya, Japan

Individually labeled axons in an embryonic chick ciliary ganglion

Confocal, Tissue Clearing, Brainbow (labeling technique)

30x (objective lens magnification)

Lars-Eric Fielmich

Utrecht University, Department of Developmental Biology

Utrecht, The Netherlands

First embryonic division of a nematode worm: the DNA (magenta) of the egg and sperm meet each other and initiate the start of a new life

Confocal

60x

Ralph Grimm

Jimboomba, Australia

A nematode (tiny type of worm) squeezing a trapped air bubble

Differential Interference Contrast

20x (objective lens magnification)

Raul M. Gonzalez1 & Dr. Carlos Rosas2

1Hiperfocal

2Unidad Multidisciplinaria de Docencia e Investigación de SISAL UNAM

Cuauhtemoc, Mexico

Octopus eggs hatching

Reflected Light

2x

Andrew Melia

Institute of Technical Education, Singapore, Life Sciences Department

Singapore, Singapore

Magnified view of pixels on a smartphone screen displaying animated shapes

Light Microscopy

4x (objective lens magnification)

Anatoly Mikhaltsov

Children’s Ecological and Biological Center, Department of Botany

Omsk, Russia

Infusoria (microscopic aquatic creatures)

Phase Contrast

20x (objective lens magnification)

Dr. Christian Sardet & Noe Sardet

Plankton Chronicles

La Gaude, France

Fertilized sea urchin eggs dividing

Differential Interference Contrast

20x (objective lens magnification)

Dr. Gopi Shah

Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute

Cambridge, United Kingdom

Zebrafish embryo development

Light Sheet Microscopy (Selective Plane Illumination Microscopy)

10x

Dr. Photini Sinnis & Dr. Christine Hopp

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Department of Molecular Microbiology & Immunology

Baltimore, Maryland, USA

Malaria parasites being injected into a mouse by a mosquito

Confocal

10x

Johann Swanepoel

Justpixels

Northcliff, South Africa

Hydra catching and devouring a mosquito larva

Stereomicroscopy

80x

Akanksha Thawani & Dr. Sabine Petry

Princeton University, Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering

Princeton, New Jersey, USA

Branching microtubules (labeled red with green ends)

Total Internal Reflection Fluorescence

100x

Dr. Alex Valm & Sarah Cohen

University at Albany, SUNY

Albany, New York, USA

Multispectral timelapse image of a monkey kidney cell expressing fluorescent proteins that label six different organelles

Confocal, Spectral imaging

63x

Wim van Egmond

Micropolitan Museum

Zuid Holland, The Netherlands

Malaria mosquito attacked by fungus

Image Stacking

10x

Wim van Egmond

Micropolitan Museum

Zuid Holland, The Netherlands

Floscularia (tube-dwelling rotifers)

Differential Interference Contrast

16x (objective lens magnification)

Dr. Jeffrey A.J. van Haren

UCSF, Wittmann Lab, Department of Cell and Tissue Biology

San Francisco, California, USA

Cargo transport inside nerve cells

Fluorescence

60x (objective lens magnification)

Dr. Mostafa Yourdkhani & Shijia Tang

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology

Urbana, Illinois, USA

Formation of oil in water emulsions using a flow-focusing microfluidic device

High Speed Microscopy, Brightfield

5x

Karyna Ziankovich

Belarusian State University, Department of Biochemistry

Minsk, Belarus

Equisetum (plant) spores

Brightfield Microscopy, Focus Stacking

20x

About Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition

The Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition is open to anyone with an interest in photography or video. Participants may upload digital images and videos directly at www.nikonsmallworld.com. For additional information, contact Nikon Small World, Nikon Instruments Inc., 1300 Walt Whitman Road, Melville, NY 11747, USA or phone (631) 547-8569. Entry forms for Nikon’s 2018 Small World and Small World in Motion Competitions are available at www.nikonsmallworld.com.

About Nikon Instruments Inc.

Nikon Instruments Inc. is a world leader in the development and manufacture of optical and digital imaging technology for biomedical applications. Now in its 100th year, Nikon provides complete optical systems that offer optimal versatility, performance and productivity. Cutting-edge instruments include microscopes, digital imaging products and software. Nikon Instruments is one of the microscopy and digital imaging arms of Nikon Inc., the world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and photo imaging technology. For more information, visit www.nikoninstruments.com. Product-related inquiries may be directed to Nikon Instruments at 800-52-NIKON.

