Tinkerine Studios appointment to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tinkerine™ Studios Ltd. (TSXV:TTD) (FSE:WB6B) and (OTC:TKSTF) (“Tinkerine” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Daniel Cugnet, ICD.D to the Board of Directors. Mr. Cugnet will be instrumental in the continued development of Tinkerine through the utilization of his background in negotiation, acquisition, risk assessment and strategy.

Mr. Cugnet is a Saskatchewan based businessman and entrepreneur, and is the Chairman of Valleyview Petroleums Ltd., a privately owned oil and gas producer. Mr. Cugnet received his Institute of Corporate Directors, Director (“ICD.D”) designation in February 2017. Mr. Cugnet has founded and operated businesses related to disposal, recycling, assisted living facilities, green energy, real estate development, and oil and gas service companies, exploration and development. Mr. Cugnet is also a founding director of the Weyburn and District Hospital Foundation. He also holds his Level 1, 2, and 3 of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Production Accountants (“CAPPA”) Oil and Gas Production Accounting designation, is a Certified Technical Associate of Recycling Systems and is a Licensed Land Agent. Mr. Cugnet was elected Councillor for Division 1, Rural Municipality of Weyburn in the 2016 election and is currently serving a four-year term as well as being appointed to the City of Weyburn Environmental Committee. In addition, Mr. Cugnet serves as a Director and Corporate Secretary of Panther Drilling Corp., and is Founder, President and Chairman of HalBrite Energy Group, a renewable energy initiative focused on data collection, acquisition and development. Mr. Cugnet also served as a board member on the Saskatchewan Art Board from 2009 to 2013.

CEO Eugene Suyu states; “We are excited at Tinkerine to welcome Dan to the Board of Directors. We look forward to the knowledge and experience in business and governance that he is going to bring into our organization.”

The Corporation also has granted 550,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.075 to certain directors and consultants. These options will vest according to the Corporation’s stock option plan, and have a five-year term.

The Corporation also announces the resignation of Mr. Desmond Liew in his capacity as Chairman and as a member of the Board of Directors. We thank Mr. Liew for his time and commitment related to the development of Tinkerine and wish him well in his future endeavours.

The appointment of Mr. Cugnet and the granting of stock options is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

