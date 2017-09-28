Breaking News
Titan Mining Files Preliminary Prospectus for Proposed Initial Public Offering of Common Shares

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Titan Mining Corporation (“Titan” or the “Company”) today announced that it has filed a preliminary prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than Québec, for a proposed initial public offering of its common shares (the “Offering”). The number of common shares to be sold in the proposed Offering has not yet been determined.  The Offering price is currently anticipated to be between Cdn$1.40 and Cdn$1.50 per share.  

The Offering will be managed by a syndicate of underwriters including Scotia Capital Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., and National Bank Financial Inc. as lead joint bookrunners for the Offering and PI Financial Corp. as co-manager for the Offering.

A second amended and restated preliminary prospectus containing important information relating to the securities described in this document has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than Québec.  A copy of the second amended and restated prospectus, and any amendment, is required to be delivered with this document.  The second amended and restated preliminary prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. Copies of the second amended and restated preliminary prospectus may be obtained from Scotia Capital Inc. in Canada, Attention: Equity Capital Markets (tel: 416-862-5837), Scotia Plaza, 66th Floor, 40 King Street West, M5W 2X6, Toronto, Ontario) or from www.sedar.com.  There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued has been issued by the relevant securities commissions in Canada.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.  The common shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws.  Accordingly, the common shares may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.  This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Titan in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Titan Mining Corporation

Titan is a Canadian-based zinc exploration and development company with its principal asset being the Empire State Mine Project in the State of New York.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to the Offering.  Words such as “expects”, “anticipates” and “intends” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future events, results and conditions and no assurance can be given that the Offering will be completed on the terms described.  Completion of the Offering and the terms thereof are subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond Titan’s control, including, without limitation, failure of customary closing conditions and the risk factors and other matters set forth in Titan’s second amended and restated preliminary prospectus. No securities regulatory authority has expressed an opinion about the securities described herein and it is an offence to claim otherwise. Titan undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact

For further information, please contact:

Jerrold Annett – Senior Vice President, Corporate Development
Telephone: 416-366-5678 Ext. 207 |  Email: [email protected]

Susan Muir – Vice President, Corporate Development
Telephone: 416-366-5678 Ext. 202 |  Email: [email protected]

