Titanium Announces Correction to Emissions Reduction Alberta Deadline

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Titanium Corporation Inc. (“Titanium” or the “Company”) (TSXV:TIC) announced today that the deadline imposed by Emissions Reduction Alberta to provide written confirmation that all other sources of funding have been secured for the Company’s project “Reducing Methane Emissions and Other Environment Impacts from Oil Sands Tailings and Ponds – Deployment of Sustainable Technology” is Friday, September 29, 2017 and not September 28, 2017 as previously disclosed in the Company’s news release dated August 30, 2017.

About Titanium Corporation Inc.

Titanium Corporation’s CVW™ technology provides sustainable solutions to reduce the environmental footprint of the oil sands industry. The Company’s technology reduces the environmental impact of oil sands tailings while economically recovering valuable products that would otherwise be lost. CVW™ recovers bitumen, solvents and minerals from tailings, preventing these commodities from entering tailings ponds and the atmosphere; volatile organic compound and greenhouse gas emissions are materially reduced; hot tailings water is improved in quality for recycling; and residual tailings can be thickened more readily. A new minerals industry will be created commencing with the production and export of zircon, an essential ingredient in ceramics. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “TIC”. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.titaniumcorporation.com.

