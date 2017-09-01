Tix Corporation Announces Annual Meeting Results

STUDIO CITY, Calif., Sept. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tix Corporation (the “Company”) (OTCQX:TIXC), a leading provider of discount ticketing services, is pleased to announce the results of two proposals voted on by stockholders at today’s annual meeting of stockholders, held at Sportsmen’s Lodge Events Center, 12833 Ventura Boulevard, Studio City, California 91604.

Proposal 1 relating to election of directors – Stockholders elected all five board nominees to serve until next year’s annual meeting of stockholders. The individuals that were elected are Aaron S. Bregman, Norman Feirstein, Mitch Francis, Andrew Pells, and Steven L. Zelinger.

Proposal 2 relating to ratification of independent registered public accountant – Stockholders ratified the appointment of Weinberg & Company, P.A. as the Company’s independent registered public accountant for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2017.

About Tix Corporation

Tix Corporation (OTCQX:TIXC) provides discount ticketing services. It currently operates eight discount ticket stores in Las Vegas under its Tix4Tonight marquee, which offers up to a 50 percent discount for same-day shows, concerts, attractions and sporting events, as well as discount reservations for dining. Tix4Tonight also serves as the Official Las Vegas Guest Services Partner for Expedia and its other brands. The co-branded Expedia Local Expert service provides both pre-arrival concierge-type services and in-market concierge-type desk services and related customer service support at physical locations in Las Vegas, featuring Tix4Tonight’s inventory of discount show and attraction tickets, along with discount dining reservations.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the historical information contained herein, certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our future revenues and financial position. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company’s filings with the OTCQX. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. A copy of the Company’s reports for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 can be found on the Company website at www.tixcorp.com or at www.otcmarkets.com.

