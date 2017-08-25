TOP SHIPS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Top Ships Inc. – (TOPS)

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 23, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Top Ships Inc. (Nasdaq:TOPS), if they purchased the Company’s shares between January 17, 2017 and August 22, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Top Ships and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit http://ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaq-tops/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by October 23, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

Top Ships and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

Throughout 2017, Top Ships engaged in a stock scheme of selling tens of millions of its shares to Kalani Investments Limited at a deeply discounted rate and then filing registration statements enabling Kalani to resell the shares. As the selloff caused the share price to decline, Top Ships would then artificially raise the price via a reverse stock split, causing shares to be merged.

As a result of this scheme, the price of Top Ships’ shares has plummeted by more than 99%.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

