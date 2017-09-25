Top U.S. NAFTA negotiator sees no problem with pace of talks

OTTAWA (Reuters) – The top U.S. negotiator at talks to modernize the NAFTA trade pact on Monday dismissed questions about why his team had so far failed to produce specific proposals on key issues, saying “I don’t see a problem.”
