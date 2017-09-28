Topcon announces new web-based service for mass data processing software

LIVERMORE, Calif., U.S./ CAPELLE A/D IJSSEL, the Netherlands, Sept. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Topcon Positioning Group announces a new web-based service for integration with the MAGNET® Collage desktop mass data processing software — MAGNET Collage Web. The web-based service is designed to simplify collaboration and sharing of 3D point cloud data.

“MAGNET Collage Web offers a sleek platform, accessible through a web browser, that integrates with the MAGNET Collage Office version to allow professionals to publish and share their mass data maps in a user-friendly and intuitive 3D web-based environment,” said Jason Hallett, vice president of Topcon global product management. “The solution offers more universal access to point cloud models by eliminating the need for installed software with high-performance computing requirements.”

MAGNET Collage is designed to offer a “single environment” solution for professionals processing and publishing data from laser scanners, mobile mapping devices, modern paving scanners, and traditional surveying instruments.

Hallett said, “This new integrated web service features fast loading point cloud visualization combined with unique high-fidelity rendering to reveal precision data on demand. Free access to the software is available to see it first hand and ‘fly a model’ at the MAGNET Collage Web page.

“Use of scanning technologies in the survey and construction industries has experienced an uptick in recent years. Scanning hardware has advanced in its ability to capture job site data, and software innovation is accelerating to match that development. Overall, the technology is in an early adopter phase when it comes to some of the common industry applications such as creating topographic maps, stock pile volume calculations, as-builts, and quality control. Our new service removes previous barriers for project teams looking to share 3D point cloud models inside their company or as a service to others,” said Hallett.

