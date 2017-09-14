TORA Named Best OMS Provider at HFM European Hedge Fund Technology Awards

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TORA today announced that it has been named “Best OMS Provider” at the HFM European Hedge Fund Technology Awards. The awards, presented on September 12 at a ceremony in London, recognize technology providers serving the hedge fund sector that have demonstrated exceptional customer service and innovative product development over the past twelve months.

Commenting on the award, TORA CEO Robert Dykes said: “We are thrilled to receive this award and believe it recognizes the many enhancements we’ve made to our OEMS, including new middle- and back-office capabilities, that help clients meet the demands of shortening settlement cycles and the best execution and reporting requirements of MiFID II. We delivered these capabilities on the same high-performance platform clients use for trading, portfolio management and compliance which results in exceptionally high performance and throughput throughout all stages of the trading lifecycle.”

TORA provides a fully-hosted solution that has everything you need to run a fund including an EMS, OMS, TCA, PMS, market risk, reconciliation and a global FIX network. Available separately or as unified solution, each component has been built in-house by TORA which greatly reduces maintenance costs and the time it would take to manage a multi-vendor solution.

About TORA

TORA is the leading global provider of advanced investment management technologies supporting the full trading lifecycle. With a full suite of SaaS-delivered execution, analytics and compliance tools, as well as order, portfolio and risk management capabilities, TORA’s products are utilized by hundreds of the industry’s leading hedge funds, asset managers, proprietary trading firms and sell-side trading desks globally. With headquarters in San Francisco, TORA has over 250 employees across offices in Jersey, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sydney and Cluj-Napoca. More information is available at www.tora.com.

