Tough choice for Trump if Congress refuses border wall financing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump is unlikely to win congressional support for funds he wants for a proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall before an Oct. 1 deadline, meaning he may have to choose between backing down on a key campaign promise or shutting down the government.
