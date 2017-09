PKC Group Plc Company Announcement 7 September 2017 2.40 p.m.

Trading on PKC Group Plc’s shares halted – MSSL Estonia WH OÜ has the right to redeem the minority shares in PKC

PKC Group Plc (“PKC”) was informed by MSSL Estonia WH OÜ (“MSSL Estonia”), a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Motherson Sumi Systems Limited, that the arbitral tribunal appointed by the Redemption Committee of the Finland Chamber of Commerce has in its decision on 29 August 2017 confirmed that MSSL Estonia has the right to redeem the minority shares in PKC, and the right to obtain the title to the shares held by the minority shareholders in PKC by posting a security for the payment of the redemption price and the interest accruing thereon.

PKC has applied for the de-listing of its shares from trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (“Helsinki Stock Exchange”) following the posting of the security. The Helsinki Stock Exchange halted the trading in PKC’s shares on 7 September 2017 1.42 p.m. (EET) due to the delisting process. Posting of the security and the delisting of PKC’s shares will be announced separately.

PKC Group is a global partner, designing, manufacturing and integrating electrical distribution systems, electronics and related architecture components for the commercial vehicle industry, rolling stock manufacturers and other selected segments. The Group has production facilities in Brazil, China, Germany, Lithuania, Mexico, Poland, Russia, Serbia and the USA. The Group’s revenue from continuing operations in 2016 totalled EUR 846 million. PKC Group Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

