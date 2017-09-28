TranS1® and CU Innovations Partner to Commercialize Ideas Originating at Anschutz Medical Campus

Denver, Sept. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TranS1®, a med-tech company creating advanced surgical options for better pathways to patient care, announced today a partnership with CU Innovations and Orthopedic Surgery at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. CU Innovations works directly with CU researchers to bring their innovative ideas and concepts to the marketplace, to help improve the lives of patients and for public benefit. By working with industry partners like TranS1 to perform efficient concept evaluation and product development, CU Innovations brings critical expertise to the valuable work of CU’s researchers.

“It’s a remarkable demonstration of forward thinking and adaptability by CU Innovations to leverage the strengths and resources of local industry partners, and we hope it will spur academic medical centers around the country to adopt a similar innovative approach,” said Jeff Schell, CEO of TranS1.

The TranS1-CU Innovations partnership encourages researchers at the University to progress their innovative ideas within the field of spinal health in cooperation with TranS1, which provides a complete portfolio of research and development (R&D) capabilities to support surgeons and other members of the Anschutz family throughout the product development life cycle.

“One of the most important aspects of the partnership we are forging with TranS1 is the company’s ability to apply its deep expertise in product development and its commercial infrastructure to our concepts and our innovations here on campus. These capabilities can’t be created overnight and we are fortunate to have Trans1 right here in Denver, to bring new surgical technologies to the operating room, and improve outcomes for patients” said Brian Bellesheim, Business Development at CU Innovations.

“The relationship with TranS1 has given us the ability to find a marketable pathway to progress with an idea in a way that was not possible before,” said Dr. Vikas Patel, M.D., M.A., Chief of Orthopedic Spine Surgery at CU Anschutz.

“As we began talking to Dr. Patel, it became very clear that he had several ideas for how he thought spine surgery could be made better, and that fits directly with the TranS1 mission,” said Schell.

Schell began his career as a patent attorney and the founder of the Denver-based Rocky Mountain Patent law firm. Schell’s knowledge and experience as a patent attorney led to his creation of TranS1’s surgeon-driven concept-to-market program.

“Having in-house executives with substantial IP knowledge at TranS1 means that we can assess patent-strategy on ideas from CU while we explore whether the concepts are technically feasible and will lead to better patient outcomes. It’s a more efficient way to engage in R&D in the medical device field, leading to quicker decisions, and to creating better pathways for surgeons and patients,” Schell said.

TranS1 focuses on surgeon-led innovation. The company believes that no one is better positioned to solve complex problems in the operating room than surgeons themselves, and it’s TranS1’s job to translate these innovative solutions into breakthrough medical devices.

For more information, a video is available here.

About TranS1®

TranS1 develops products that provide pathways to better treatment through advanced options for surgeons. The company’s flagship product, AxiaLIF+®, is a minimally invasive option for surgeons to accomplish spinal fusion at the L5-S1 joint. For more information, please visit www.trans1.com.

About University of Colorado | Anschutz Medical Campus

The University of Colorado | Anschutz Medical Campus is a premier academic medical center and home to nearly five thousand faculty, three leading healthcare systems and conducts nearly half a billion dollars a year in biomedical research, for public benefit. CU Innovations directs technology commercialization at the University of Colorado | Anschutz Medical Campus and on behalf of its hospital affiliates; UCHealth and Children’s Hospital Colorado. Orthopedic Surgery is housed in the CU School of Medicine, Department of Orthopedics.

