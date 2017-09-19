TRANSDIGM GROUP SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against TransDigm Group Incorporated – (TDG)

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 10, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG), if they purchased the Company’s securities between May 10, 2016 and March 21, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of TransDigm and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit http://ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-tdg to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by October 10, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

TransDigm and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company’s unethical and/or illegal business practices artificially inflated growth and profitability and was not sustainable; (ii) the Company utilized shell distributors to make noncompetitive government bids appear competitive; (iii) the Company’s subsidiary entities failed to list it as a parent and/or controlling entity when submitting for government bids; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, TransDigm’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

[email protected]

1-877-515-1850

206 Covington St.

Madisonville, LA 70447