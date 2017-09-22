Trevena To Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 3rd Annual 2017 Healthcare Conference

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Sept. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) today announced that it will be presenting at the 3rd Annual 2017 Healthcare Conference hosted by Ladenburg Thalmann on Tuesday, September 26, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. EDT in New York, NY.

To join a live audio webcast of the presentation, please visit the Investor section of the Company’s website. Following the conclusion of the presentation, the webcast will be available for replay for 30 days.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. The Company has discovered four novel and differentiated drug candidates, including OLINVO™ (oliceridine injection), for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain, TRV250, for the treatment of acute migraine, and TRV734 for pain. The Company maintains an early stage portfolio of drug discovery programs.

Contacts

Trevena, Inc.

Investors:

Jonathan Violin, Ph.D.

Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations

610-354-8840 x231

[email protected]

or

Media:

Public Relations

[email protected]