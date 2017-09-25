Breaking News
Home / Top News / Trinidad Drilling Ltd. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 17 mins ago

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TSX:TDG) (“Trinidad” or “the Company”) announced today that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) to acquire for cancellation, by way of normal course issuer bid (the “Bid”), up to 23,032,913 common shares of the Company, which represent approximately 10 percent of the Company’s public float. The Company had 273,457,951 common shares issued and outstanding on September 14, 2017. To the knowledge of the Company, directors, senior officers and principal shareholders (as such term is defined in the TSX Company Manual) of the Company held 43,128,822 (approximately 16 percent) of the issued and outstanding common shares.

The Bid will commence on September 28, 2017 and terminate on the earlier of September 27, 2018 or the date upon which the Company acquires the maximum number of common shares to be purchased pursuant to the Bid. Pursuant to TSX Company Manual, daily purchases made by Trinidad may not exceed 142,127 common shares, representing 25 percent of the six-month average daily trading volume of 568,509 common shares on the TSX, subject to certain exceptions prescribed by the TSX including the “block purchase exemption.”

The Board of Directors of Trinidad believes the underlying value of the Company’s common shares may not be reflected in the current or future market price of the common shares and has therefore decided to undertake the Bid.

Purchases pursuant to the Bid will be effected through the facilities of the TSX and Canadian alternative trading systems, purchases and payment for the common shares will be made by the Company in accordance with TSX requirements and the price which Trinidad will pay for any common shares acquired under the Bid will be the market price for the common shares at the time of acquisition.

Trinidad is a corporation focused on sustainable growth that trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TDG. Trinidad’s divisions currently operate in the drilling sector of the oil and natural gas industry, with operations in Canada, the United States and internationally. In addition, through joint venture arrangements, Trinidad operates drilling rigs in Saudi Arabia and Mexico, and is currently assessing operations in other international markets. Trinidad is focused on providing modern, reliable, expertly designed equipment operated by well-trained and experienced personnel. Trinidad’s drilling fleet is one of the most adaptable, technologically advanced and competitive in the industry.

For further information, please contact:

Brent Conway
President and Chief Executive Officer
403.265.6525

Lesley Bolster
Chief Financial Officer
403.265.6525

Lisa Ottmann
Vice President, Investor Relations
403.294.4401
email:  [email protected]

Forward-looking Information Advisory
This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release.  Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.