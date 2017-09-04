trivago N.V.: New Timing of Presentation at the Citi Global Technology Conference

Düsseldorf, Germany – September 4, 2017 – trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) participates in the Citi Global Technology Conference in New York on Wednesday, September 6, 2017. Chief Financial Officer Axel Hefer’s question and answer session is now scheduled for 08:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the session will be available to the public at http://ir.trivago.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location for 90 days.

About trivago

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, trivago is a global hotel search platform, focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare hotels. trivago’s mission is to “be the traveler’s first and independent source of information for finding the ideal hotel at the lowest rate.” As of June 30, 2017, trivago’s global hotel search platform offered access to over 1.8 million hotels in over 190 countries. trivago’s platform can be accessed globally via 55 localized websites and apps in 33 languages.

Media Contact

Sydney Burdick

[email protected]

IR Contact

Matthias Tillmann

[email protected]