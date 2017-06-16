Trump acknowledges he is under investigation in Russia probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump acknowledged on Friday that he is personally under investigation as part of a widening probe into alleged Russian meddling in last year’s U.S. presidential race and possible collusion by his campaign, an inquiry that has cast a shadow over his five months in office.
