Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact

NEW YORK (Reuters) – President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser said at the United Nations on Monday that the United States stands by its plans to abandon the Paris climate pact without a renegotiation favorable to Washington, a step for which the international community has little appetite.
