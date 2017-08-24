Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling ‘mess’

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump picked a new fight on Thursday with fellow Republicans whose support he needs to advance his policy agenda, saying congressional leaders could have avoided a “mess” over raising the U.S. debt ceiling if they had heeded his advice.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Amazon to cut Whole Foods prices amid intense grocery turf war - August 24, 2017
- U.S. agency to recommend scaling back some national monuments - August 24, 2017
- Gunman shot at Charleston, S.C., restaurant; hostage rescued - August 24, 2017