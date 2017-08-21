Trump commits to more troops in Afghanistan, vows ‘fight to win’

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump opened the door on Monday night to an increase in U.S. troops in Afghanistan as part of a retooled strategy for the region, overcoming his own doubts about America’s longest war and vowing “a fight to win.”
