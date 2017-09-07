Trump DACA decision followed months of meetings involving senior Democrat

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – No. 2 Senate Democrat Dick Durbin has had multiple conversations with Jared Kushner and other top White House officials about how to protect young immigrants known as “Dreamers” from deportation, the lawmaker said on Thursday.
