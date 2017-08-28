WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday defended his controversial pardon of former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was convicted of criminal contempt in a racial profiling case that highlighted tensions over immigration policy in the United States.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- North Korea fires missile over Japan, sharply escalating tensions - August 28, 2017
- U.S. appeals court questions scope of Trump travel ban - August 28, 2017
- Trump defends Arpaio pardon, calls former sheriff a ‘patriot’ - August 28, 2017