WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will not attend the Kennedy Center Honors in December, the White House announced on Saturday, after several honorees said they would boycott a White House reception before the show.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Israeli forces shoot dead a Palestinian wielding knife - August 19, 2017
- Thousands take to streets in Boston protest against hate speech - August 19, 2017
- Trump, first lady will not attend Kennedy Center Honors: White House - August 19, 2017